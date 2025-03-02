The Junta de Andalucía has activated the emergency plan for flood risk, in a pre -emergency phase, before the rain forecast for the next few hours in the community, where there is orange notice due to strong rainfall in several regions of Malaga and Cádiz.

As reported by emergencies 112, the Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, has activated at 8:23 p.m. on Sunday, the plan, in its pre -emergency and operational situation 0.

The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has established the Orange Notice – important – for rains in the Strait and in the Malaga and Guadalhorce regions on Monday. The alert will continue active until 2:00 p.m. on March 3.

The Aemet has also activated yellow notices for rainfall until 9:00 p.m. in the Gaditana, coastal, Andévalo and County Country in Huelva, and for rains and storms in the Sevillian countryside.

In addition, throughout the coast of Malaga, Granada and Almería the yellow level will be in force due to coastal phenomena due to wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers (force 7) and waves up to three meters high.

The 112 has coordinated during the day of this Sunday more than thirty incidents caused by the rain storm that affects the province of Almería.

The municipalities most affected by the effects of the rain have been those located in the Levante region, especially Pulpí and Cuevas de Almanzora. The roads between the nuclei of El Largo and Grima, the A-8105 (kilometer 8) and the AL-8106, from kilometer 2 to 10,700.

Given the notices for rain, 112 recommends extreme precaution and adopt some self -protection guidelines that contribute to prevent risks and guarantee security. EFE

1012086

MAM/EBG/FP