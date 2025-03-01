The Government delegate in Castilla y LeónNicanor Sen, has activated the alert phase of the winter road plan for the area of ​​the central system of the provinces of Ávila and Segovia before the forecast that snow affects traffic on state roads.

The alert phase of the Coordination Protocol for Extreme Meteorological Situations that can affect the State Road Network It is activated at 8:00 p.m.In which it has planned neither date nor time of deactivation, the Government delegation has reported.

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has activated the Yellow snow notice In the central system in Ávila and Segovia, but also in Salamanca and Soria, with possible accumulation of five centimeters in 24 hours this Saturday, and snow from 1200-1400 meters, a dimension that will fall to 900 in the afternoon.

For Sunday The situation will be complicated. The yellow warning remains in this area, with a 15 -centimeter accumulation forecast in Segovia and Ávila and 10 centimeters in Salamanca and Soria, and extends to the Iberian system in Soria -10 centimeters- and Burgos -5 centimeters-. There is also yellow notice for Sunday on the Plateau of Ávila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria, with accumulation of 3 centimeters.

Snow in Soria

In Soria, the snow has already made an appearance, which has forced the capital of the capital to activate the Nevada Plan, with the mobilization of 70 workersand that leaves specific conditions on the state’s road network, without cuts, passable but with caution.

Snow in the A-15, from Lubia to Fuentelcarro; in the N-234 of the houses to Arganza; in the N-111 of Soria to San Andrés (La Rioja); in the SO-20 from Lubia to Soria; in the CL-117 of Oteruelos to Abejar; in the A-11 of the mallon to Torreblacos; and in the N-122 of Golmayo to Aldehuela de Calatañazor.