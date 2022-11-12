Ahmed Shaaban (Sharm El-Sheikh)

Environmental experts confirmed the success of the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh “COP27” by including the “Green Climate Fund” on its agenda, and discussing the file of losses and compensation for countries affected by the repercussions of climate change, in the hope that concrete action will take place in this file.

The experts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the steps that will be taken regarding the fund in this session will be the basis on which the UAE will build in “COP 28” next year, the future of the fund and the settlement of the file.

Climate Fund

Waheed Mahmoud Imam, Professor of Environmental Sciences at Ain Shams University, explained that the compensation fund was launched in COP15 in Copenhagen 2009, and was called the “Green Climate Fund”, to compensate countries that were affected and exposed to problems due to climate change, and it was agreed that 100 will be deposited in it. billion dollars each year, and during the Glasgow summit «COP26» the fund was not put on the agenda of the conference.

The professor of environmental sciences confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh succeeded in including the principle of losses and compensations on its agenda for discussion, pointing out that activating the work of the fund is a great gain.

He said: “As long as the participating countries start discussing this principle, it is expected within a year or two to agree on the mechanism of the fund’s work, who will implement it and how to calculate compensation and losses.” The Green Climate Fund was established in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as the operating entity of the financial mechanism to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to address climate change, and supports projects, programmes, policies and activities related to the green economy.

Loss and damage

Dr. Imam pointed out that any country has the right to calculate the losses and damages it has suffered due to climate changes and the resulting natural disasters, and then review and approve them by the relevant international institutions, and this entity performs the process of verification and calculations.

The term “damage and loss” dates back to 1991, when it was coined by the Alliance of Small Island States during the climate negotiations in Geneva, with the proposal of an insurance plan against rising sea levels that would include costs for industrialized countries, but it was not seriously considered until 2013 during a summit Climate Nineteenth in Poland, where the International Mechanism for Loss and Damage Associated with the Effects of Climate Change was established. Dr. Waheed Imam stated that COP28 next year will complete the steps taken regarding the green fund at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, and that the fund is wonderful in its content, and its success is too great to discuss due to the need of the affected countries to compensate for their losses.

Imam stressed the need to ask the countries affected by climate change to work out a list of the damages that occurred to them to calculate the value of compensation, noting that in the coming years, the mechanisms that follow the work of the Green Climate Fund will be established.

Action Financing

Dr. Mostafa Murad, Head of the Environment Quality Sector at the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, pointed out to Al-Ittihad that during the past two years, the necessity of having funds appeared to finance the work of facing the losses that occurred, and could occur during the coming period, in addition to financing the measures that countries can take, to confront effects of climate change.

industrial countries

The head of the Environmental Quality Sector explained that COP27 should come up with effective decisions regarding the establishment of effective funds on the ground, pointing out that compensation funds should be financed by the major industrialized countries, which affected the developing countries, because the phenomenon of climate change is a result of increased emissions and global warming since The Industrial Revolution in the West.