Nayarit.- One 5 month old baby when she was born, she was stolen in Tepic on January 3, for which reason the amber alert for your urgent location.

The baby was taken from her home Located in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood, his mother asks for help to find his whereabouts.

According to the search bulletin of amber alert, the girl measures 70 centimeters, weighs 8 kilograms and is of robust complexion, has dark brown, short and wavy hair, has black eyes and has no particular signs.

The alleged person responsible for having stolen her is her father named Juan Antonio Reyes Nieblas.

They ask for help to locate the baby / Photo: Courtesy

The authorities fear for the integrity of the baby, since you may be a victim of committing a crime.

