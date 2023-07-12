Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 1:51 p.m.



The Murcia City Council activated the warning for air pollution at level 1 on Wednesday. The capital of the Region is on orange alert during this day due to high temperatures that can reach 42 degrees. In addition, it was expected that the city, together with the heat, would be affected by Saharan dust particles.

The Local Police of Murcia requested on their social networks that citizens opt for trips on foot or by bicycle and circulate on streets with little traffic. In addition, they call for the use of public transport as much as possible to reduce traffic.