Leon, Guanajuato.- Angel Daniel Cedeno Marmolejo, disappeared in the city of León, Guanajuato, on March 10, so the family has gone to the State Attorney General’s Office to notify the authorities and request support for their location.

For her part, the FGE activated the Amber Alert and asked citizens and the media for their valuable collaboration to find the whereabouts of Angel Daniel Cedeño Marmolejo.

According to the bulletin of searchthe last time he was seen, the minor was wearing a blue shirt and pants with black tennis shoes.

As particular signs, the minor has a mole under his right eye and a scar on his forehead.

Angel He is of Mexican nationality, straight hair, dark brown color, round dark brown eyes, 1.46 meters tall and weighs approximately 40 kilos.