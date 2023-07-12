Good reason to order a special frikandel tonight: it’s for a good cause. Because the old grease can end up in one of the trucks of the Action after this. Of the more than 700 trucks, 150 are switching to biodiesel with the name HVO 100. This stands for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, which includes used frying oil.

Biofuel is often criticized for using plants that can also feed people. To exclude any risk that the production of HVO contributes to deforestation, Action has chosen to use a product that is 100% guaranteed to be produced from recycled vegetable oils, such as used frying oil.

Does the diesel smell like frying oil?

According to the Action, the HVO produces 90 percent less emissions than regular diesel. The knick knack store reports about an earlier test with the toddler: ‘The trucks performed comparable or even better on HVO 100, there was less odor when refueling and fuel consumption did not increase.’

HVO brands Traxx and Neste also report that the biodiesel is odorless. Other salesman Van Kessel even believes that this is why it is better than normal diesel: ‘No more unpleasant diesel odors for your employees and local residents.’ The trucks of the Action will therefore not smell like Cafeteria Het Hoekje when they drive by on deep-frying oil.