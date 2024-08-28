Ciudad Juarez.- Members of the addiction prevention committee met this afternoon to publicize the activities and services that each participating institution carries out in educational establishments and thus coordinate efforts in favor of students in elementary and high school.

During the session, the actions implemented in educational institutions were presented, where the aim is to create a catalogue of services for each institution in order to provide greater accessibility to all the addiction and school violence prevention programs available at the three levels of government and civil society organizations, and in this way provide greater coverage to the needs of the city’s student population.

It is important to mention that the next roundtables have been scheduled, where parents will also participate so that they can learn about the prevention services of the institutions that make up the roundtable and in turn be able to express the needs they have with their sons and daughters.

The table is coordinated by Enrique Martínez Dávila and was attended by the Social Prevention Directorate of the SSPM, the School Coexistence Program, the State Commission on Human Rights, the Cybernetic Police of the SSPE, the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of the State of Chihuahua, the Chihuahua School Orientation Group of the FGE, the CARRERA SEHEDI AC Counseling Center, Plena-Mente AC, the State Commission for Attention to Addictions, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, the Center for Justice for Women, and El Colegio de la Frontera Norte.