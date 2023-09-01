Paulo Henrique Saraiva Camarai Paulo Henrique Saraiva Camara https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paulo-henrique-saraiva-camara/ 09/01/2023 – 0:01

There are two important characteristics that shape the identity of Northeasterners: willpower and the ability to overcome challenges. And believing in the social and productive inclusion of those who fight to transform our Region, the Northeast Bank works to promote economic and social development in a sustainable and citizen-oriented manner.

The productive and oriented microcredit programs, Crediamigo It is agroamigo Banco do Nordeste, are means of realizing dreams and transforming lives. By adopting a methodology that democratizes access to credit for formal and informal entrepreneurs, from the low-income population, from the city and the countryside, and by acting as strong instruments for reducing social inequalities and generating and maintaining employment and income , they have become world references in microfinance.

Under the guidance of the President Lulaour goal is to further expand the reach of the two programs in the nine states of the North East and in the north of Minas Gerais It’s from Holy Spirit to bring more opportunities to those who need it most.

We are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of Crediamigo, a program aimed at the urban public, with the majority of beneficiaries operating in the informal sector of the economy, and the 18th anniversary of Agroamigo, aimed at family farming. Crediamigo and Agroamigo share innovative financing experiences, without requiring real guarantees, within a sustainable model, offering productive credit, oriented and accompanied, according to economic activity.

Throughout their histories, the programs reached significant figures. Crediamigo surpassed the mark of seven million customers supported, carrying out more than 55 million credit operations and disbursements of around R$ 113 billion. Agroamigo, in turn, since its creation until June 2023, registers more than 2.8 million family farmers assisted. They received funds in the order of R$ 29.34 billion, in excess of seven million credit operations.

The actions go beyond the numbers and amounts contracted. Our microcredit programs support financial education and business guidance initiatives, strengthening social bonds between entrepreneurs and within communities. At Crediamigo, around 70% of the beneficiaries are women and, at Agroamigo, the female audience reaches 50% of the clients served. At Agroamigo, three out of four clients are in the semi-arid region, where solutions for incorporating rural technologies and environmentally responsible production are encouraged.

It is time to recognize and celebrate achievements, but, above all, to reinforce Banco do Nordeste’s role as the main development agent and executor of public policies, directly contributing to the alleviation of poverty in its area of ​​coverage. It is also time to look ahead and thank all the partners in this long journey of the Agroamigo and Crediamigo programs. And here we reaffirm our commitment to continue working to transform lives, through our microfinance programs, and expand opportunities and instruments for the development of our region.

Paulo Henrique Saraiva Camaraeconomist, former governor of Pernambuco and President of the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB).