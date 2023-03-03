(Reuters) – Shares in artificial intelligence (AI) product developers soared on Friday after C3.ai released a strong earnings forecast, adding to an ongoing euphoria for the segment that has been boosted by the launch of ChatGPT, Inc. OpenAI.

C3.a1 forecast better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 after third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates.

Shares in the artificial intelligence software developer rose 16% to $24.80 and were one of the top five trending stocks on StockTwits. If the trend continues, the stock should hit the biggest one-day gain in a month.

“The company is starting to gain momentum in creating significant enterprise opportunities across its innovative product suite,” said Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush.

C3.ai’s goal is to be positive cash and earnings by the end of fiscal 2024, which also boosted the stock.

Other big stocks in the sector also rose on Friday, with BigBear.ai, conversational intelligence company SoundHound AI, Thai security company Guardforce AI jumping between 5% and 20%.

So far this year, these stocks, including C3.ai, are up between 33.9% and 321.6% since the previous day’s close.

“Artificial intelligence could become the new gold rush on Wall Street,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“But it still needs a little more time to mature a little bit, better price action and prove it can generate profits for investors.”

(By Ankika Biswas)