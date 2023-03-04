In the largest cities of Australia on Saturday, March 4, rallies are held in support of Russia and against military assistance to Ukraine. This was reported on his You-tube channel “Aussie Cossack” by the pro-Russian video blogger Semyon Boykov, who became the organizer of the action.

In Sydney, the action takes place in front of the walls of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation on Fullerton Street. Russians and Australians came there with Russian flags and slogans, the main one of which was “Russia is not an enemy.” Those gathered are calling for an end to the war with Russia and the withdrawal of NATO forces from its borders.

Those gathered oppose the Australian government’s support for NATO and the United States, which, in their opinion, “supplies weapons and uses Ukraine to confront Russia,” emphasizing that Australian citizens do not want and should not pay for “the military ambitions of the United States,” he said. TASS one of the demonstrators.

Semyon Boykov was the first to speak to the participants of the event. He believes that Russia is waging a liberation struggle against the neo-Nazi regime, and that the SVO, which began in February last year, was provoked by the United States and the NATO bloc, which today supplies weapons to Kyiv.

“Today Russia is fighting Nazism, its soldiers are fighting for a new, just world order, and many people here in Australia support them, the entire Russian people, the government and the president of our country. We see that every day there are more and more people who are with us, and these people are not afraid to express their point of view publicly, despite all the threats,” said Boikov, who is confident that every day there are more such people all countries of the world will become more and more.

On this day, pro-Russian actions were held in three other major Australian cities – Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. The participants called for stopping the NATO bloc and the war of the West with Russia and stopping the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime, supported the Russian people and government. The participants demanded that the Australian authorities “stop supporting the criminal regime”, stop the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the training of the Ukrainian military.

In Brisbane, activists dressed in T-shirts with the Latin letter Z gathered in one of the central squares of the city. A man who spoke in support of Ukraine tried to disrupt the rally, but the police came to the aid of the demonstrators.

According to the organizers, several thousand people took part in rallies in support of Russia in Australian cities.

Earlier, on March 3, American journalist Max Blumenthal said that Ukrainians accuse the West of undermining public support for Kyiv due to anti-war rallies. He called the representatives of the Ukrainian army “spoiled Bendera”, begging for tens of billions of dollars from American taxpayers and said that actions against military support for Kyiv “play into Russia’s hands.”

On March 4, in the capital of Greece, during a rally in support of Russia, a group of Ukrainians attacked a car with a child, a seven-year-old girl was injured.

From February 15 to February 26, protests against anti-Russian policies took place in Berlin, Washington and near the American Ramstein base in Germany.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

On February 24, Russia launched an operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation included demilitarization and denazification, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the background of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

