AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/23/2023 – 22:29

Share



Swiss judicial authorities said on Tuesday they had filed 230 lawsuits over the financial regulator’s decision to rate Credit Suisse’s junk bonds at zero to facilitate their takeover by UBS.

Switzerland’s biggest bank bought its bankrupt rival for US$3.25 billion on March 19 (just over R$17 billion at the time), under heavy pressure from regulator FINMA, the Swiss government and the central bank. of the country, to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse.

FINMA demanded that 16 billion Swiss francs (about BRL 90 billion at the exchange rate at the time) in bonds denominated additional level 1 (AT1) become worthless in the mega-merger.

This determination infuriated the bondholders, who are generally better protected than shareholders, and they took legal action.

“The Federal Administrative Court (CAF) received approximately 230 appeals, from approximately 2,500 appellants, against the FINMA resolution of March 19, 2023, regarding the amortization of AT1 instruments,” the court said in a statement.

“These proceedings are pending and CAF cannot say when it will issue its judgment.”

FINMA did not comment when consulted by the AFP.

AT1 bonds were created after the 2008 financial crisis so that the burden of bank losses would be borne by investors rather than taxpayers.

It is a high-yield investment, but banks can suspend interest payments or convert them into bank shares in times of difficulty.























