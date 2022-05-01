The notes on the case of Debanhi Escobar do not stop. They have turned the pain of a family and the reality of femicides in Mexico into a tabloid show that revictimizes and is possibly covering up a reality totally alien to what we see in the media and social networks.

Every day a different version is told, about the statements of Debanhi’s parents, her friends, the Attorney General of Nuevo León and each of the citizens who, with our opinions on social networks about this case and although it is not the only one, has taken main importance in public opinion added to the annoyance about cases of violence against women and forced disappearances in our country.

Has Debanhi’s case been an awakening for many people about the situation that women live in our country? What is true is that there is a large number of people who were oblivious to the causes of the feminist movement and who are now aware of the forms of struggle of women, because they realize that living in a country where 7 women disappear every day, there is no authority that responds, that provides clear information, that moves heaven, sea and earth to find us, that does not bend before anything or anyone; on the contrary, we live in a country where femicides are on the rise and in the third most violent city in Mexico for women, and the only response is the claim on social networks and the mobilization in the streets demanding justice for all those who we are missing, for those who will no longer come home and for those we are still waiting for.

During the current mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 7,901 missing women have been counted, of which 55% are girls and adolescents between 10 and 17 years of age, this figure has been increasing since 2018 where there were 687 women not located, that is, an increase of 65%, according to data from the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The policy that AMLO has adopted of hugs, not bullets, is ending the freedom and even the lives of thousands of women, and while waiting for the resolution of cases such as Debanhi, he chooses to report on the alleged decrease in femicides in the country. Bad timing for the other data the president likes to brag about.

With the case of Itzel, there are six femicides so far this year in our State, Culiacán closed 2021 within the 50 municipalities where 33% of femicides in Mexican lands are concentrated, it was a year of terror for women and 2022 does not look better. Meanwhile, we have a General Prosecutor and a Secretary for Women who have shown, in the words of citizens, a lot of insensitivity in the most alarming cases of the State. That is to say, he liked to criticize the actions of the government in progress and now he is only starring in public events without positive results for our people. In addition, a representative in the State Congress who, not even having the most imposing figure on the subject on the premises, is capable of demanding justice as it should be and of generating actions to address the problem, I am referring to the Dip. Almendra Negrete, president of the Commission for Gender Equality and Family. And don’t even mention the mayor of Culiacán, who tirelessly showed his apathetic side in the face of the situation of women in our municipality. Well, apparently he will already have the “punishment” of him.

Morena has all three powers on her table, and they don’t make them work. They have remained in promises and in blaming the past, but we do not see anything new that benefits the women of Sinaloa, very much in the Obrador style. We cannot be spectators, while the municipality, the State and our country sink in blood and every day there are more disappearances.

Let us not allow the pain of people with missing relatives to be part of the circus, the ineptitude and incompetence of the authorities at all levels, that their voice of demand has a response and the support of all citizens, because we know that instead we would also be searching and protesting non-stop.