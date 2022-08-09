According to him, “wrong decisions” of administrations that preceded his lead the State to have one of the biggest debts with the Union.

Candidate to the government of Rio Grande do Sulthe former governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) said the state debt was caused by “wrong decisions” of governments prior to yours. The toucan participated in the Monday (8.Aug.2022) Sabbath held by the CNN Brazil.

“Rio Grande do Sul, unfortunately due to wrong decisions taken by decades of previous governments, is among the states with one of the biggest debts to the Union.”, declared. According to him, these decisions made the State “unable to pay this debt”.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) approved on June 20 the Tax Recovery Plan of Rio Grande do Sul. The plan allows the State to repay the debt in a staggered manner and the government to contract credit operations guaranteed by the Union.

DECISION TO SEEK RE-ELECTION

Leite’s initial intention was to be a candidate for the Planalto, but he was overcome by the former governor of São Paulo. João Doria (PSDB) in toucan previews of November last year. After that, she started to give indications that she could leave. candidate for president by the PSD. However, after appeal of PSDB representativesdecided stay in the acronym.

On March 31st, formalized his departure from the government of RS and, on June 13, he announced that he would run for state governor even though he had already spoken out against reelection.

“I went back on my original position on reelection so as not to let Rio Grande do Sul go back, in the face of threats from candidates who offer paths of fiscal populism, a denial of the state’s fiscal recovery“, I told CNN.