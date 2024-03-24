Memorial events for the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow are taking place throughout the Far East. Izvestia correspondent Evgeniy Podtergera spoke about this on March 24.

“No official events are planned in Vladivostok, but people continue to come to the stele on the central square completely independently. Flowers, toys, candles and lamps are brought here,” the correspondent said.

He noted that all entertainment events in Vladivostok were canceled and flags at all government institutions were lowered. Also, sailors and transport workers on ships lowered their flags, and the Pacific Fleet lowered St. Andrew's Banners.

Governor of the Magadan Region Konstantin Nosov said that a terrorist war has been declared against Russia. He expressed confidence that the enemies of Russia once again tried to sow confusion and discord among the people, but they failed.

Earlier that day, memorial events were held in Chukotka and Buryatia for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. In particular, hundreds of residents of Anadyr came out to the rally to pay tribute to the memory of the victims. The government of Buryatia also reported similar actions in different cities of the republic.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Later, a fire broke out there; according to eyewitnesses, unknown persons set the hall on fire. The maximum fire area was almost 13 thousand square meters. m, but at the moment open burning has already been eliminated.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims has increased to 133 people.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation began to publish a list of those killed in the terrorist attack, and the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, in turn, said that, preliminary, the identities of more than 50 of them have been established. According to the latest data from the ministry, more than 150 people are among the victims.

On March 23, the head of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects are foreign citizens.