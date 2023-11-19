Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Recently published videos show successful Ukrainian military actions: howitzers, tanks, drones – and their destruction.

Kiev – Several videos published on social networks show attacks on military equipment from Russia. Even the bombing of a feared TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher can be seen. The destroyed infrastructure causes great damage to the Russian invaders. Among others reported on this T Online and Defense Express.

Ukraine War: Russian rocket launcher in flames

A video posted on Platform Russian howitzers were also hit in the attacks.

The approximately two-minute long video, which was probably recorded by a drone, shows several scenes in which Russian military equipment is attacked. Particularly striking are the heavy explosions that may have been caused by the detonation of TOS-1A munitions.

Successes of the Ukrainian troops have also been recorded on the Dnipro. Ukraine says it has captured several bridgeheads on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river, with the Russian army suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment. This was announced in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine War: Navy reports further successes

As early as mid-October, Kiev’s troops were able to reach the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro and liberate the city of Kherson and the western bank of the river from Russian forces. Until then, the front line in Kherson ran along the river that flows into the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy apparently also made a major contribution to this. This reported on Friday (November 17th) that it had destroyed a total of 15 ships stationed in the Black Sea and damaged 12 more. In addition, a Russian landing ship and a submarine are said to have been destroyed, according to the Ukrainian side. Confirmation of these attacks by Russia is currently pending.

“TOS-1” rocket launcher photographed in Yekaterinburg in 2019. © Donat Sorokin / Imago Images

Ukrainian soldier shoots down drone with one shot

Mykola Oleshchuk, a commander in the Ukrainian Air Force, posted a video on Telegram that purported to show the extraordinary courage of a Ukrainian soldier. The video clip, which was widely shared on the messaging service, demonstrates the military skills of Mykola Salabuda, a member of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade.

Using a portable anti-aircraft missile system, Salabuda managed to precisely shoot down an approaching drone, according to the video. This launch marked his first successful missile hit on a target. Footage captured during a nighttime operation on November 18 in the southern region appears to illustrate the Ukrainian armed forces’ determination and willingness to take risks to defend their country from Russian drone attacks.