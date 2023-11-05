Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and JP Morgan did not comment, Citibank “will not comment” and Vale claims to be unaware of the action

The city hall of Ouro Preto (MG) filed a lawsuit in the United States, in its name and on behalf of 6 other cities in Minas Gerais. The targets are banks Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citibank and JP Morgan.

They are appointed as financiers of risky ventures by Vale, a mining company involved in the tragedies that occurred in Brumadinho (MG) on January 25, 2019, and in Mariana (MG) on November 5, 2015. A survey was attached that points to loans carried out since 2011, totaling US$ 17.2 billion.

Financial institutions are accused of profiting from the mining company’s operations and not worrying about the damage caused to communities. “Vale did not have the financial resources to perpetuate its systemic strategy of decimating the environment within municipal limits,” the lawsuit says.

Banks are also identified as important investors in the mining company. In this way, they would be profiting from the interest on the loans and also from the increase in the value of Vale’s shares. Furthermore, financing would have been maintained and even increased even after the tragedies that occurred.

The case began in September in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. A Brazil Agency had first-hand access to the claim presented. Represented by the Milberg office, the city hall of Ouro Preto informs the court that it also speaks on behalf of the city halls of Barão de Cocais, Itabira, Itabirito, Mariana, Nova Lima and São Gonçalo do Rio Baixo.

The action says that, in recent years, unsafe dams have been shut down and populations living in the surrounding areas have started to live with sirens warning of the risk of failure, with some communities being evacuated. The economic consequences of the situation are listed: additional burden on municipalities in supporting those affected, devaluation of properties and increased spending on health, public security and other social services.

“Municipalities are facing a tangible loss of revenue. Sales tax revenue, a significant part of its financial strength, has declined as the local economy crumbles,” the lawsuit states.

Damage to physical and cultural heritage, the environment and quality of life and those borne by residents are mentioned. The city says the pressure on the population creates a physical, financial and emotional cost.

“The threat of dam failures, frequent evacuations and road closures have affected their livelihoods, causing significant income losses”, he states.

The action asks the court to take Brazilian legislation into account, more specifically Federal Law 6,938/1981, known as the National Environmental Policy Law. At the same time, he argues that New York is the appropriate forum to discuss the issue, considering that banks do not submit to Brazilian jurisdiction and that evidence of the loans is found in the North American metropolis.

The cities mentioned in the action are located in the so-called Iron Quadrangle, which concentrated the largest number of evacuation episodes. They were the result of a fine-tooth comb carried out by inspection bodies after the tragedy that occurred in Brumadinho, in which 270 people lost their lives in the avalanche of waste released in the collapse of a Vale structure.

At the time, legislation was also approved prohibiting the existence of dams built by raising upstream. This method is associated with the tragedy in Brumadinho and the disaster that occurred in Mariana, with the breakdown of the structure of Samarco, a mining company whose shareholders are Vale and BHP Billiton.

In the episode, 19 people lost their lives and populations of dozens of cities in the Rio Doce basin were impacted. The elimination of dams raised upstream has become mandatory. Vale, like most mining companies, has not yet fully complied with the legislation, which led it to sign a term to pay R$251 million.

Co-responsibility

According to the city of Ouro Preto, loans to Vale projects since 2011 have caused degradation in the Iron Quadrangle and the banks are co-responsible for the damage caused. She cites 21 Vale dams classified as having high associated risk, which means they store large volumes of tailings and have communities with socioeconomic activities in the surrounding area.

The city says some of these structures are not certified stable or have at some point created stability concerns.

Twice a year, mining companies need to prove to the ANM (National Mining Agency) the safety of their dams. In the last campaign, which took place last month, 25 structures located in Minas Gerais were embargoed due to a lack of stability certificate. Three are at emergency level 3, the last on the ANM scale and which indicates an imminent risk of rupture. Two of these 3 are from Vale: the Sul Superior dam, in Barão de Cocais, and the Forquilha III dam, in Ouro Preto.

According to the city of Ouro Preto, the banks cannot argue that they were not aware of the risks of the projects and had the power to force a change in behavior at Vale, but they did nothing and continued to make loans unconditionally.

The action also points to a violation of the Equator Principles, created in 2002 by the IFC (acronym in English for International Finance Corporation). They establish guidelines for financial institutions to make responsible decisions based on the identification and assessment of the environmental and social risks of the projects to be supported.

“The defendants used a façade of adherence to the Equator Principles to create a knowingly false image for their investors in the United States,” the lawsuit says.

Wanted by Brazil Agency, banks Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and JP Morgan did not comment. Citibank said that “will not comment”. Vale reported that it was unaware of the action.

With information from Brazil Agency.