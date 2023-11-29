Nico Blauw and Larissa Louwman from Apeldoorn had it all together. The couple conquered the toy world with their Squishy Maker, which allows children to make their own slime balls. Until this fall, Action suddenly had Squishy Factory on its shelves. Same size, same hand pump, same balloons, same color green. But three times (!) as cheap. Is that allowed just like that? “Even Stevie Wonder can see that this is a counterfeit,” complained Nico Blauw after the summary proceedings that were filed on Tuesday.

#Action #suddenly #sells #toys #lot #toys #design #stolen