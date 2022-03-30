Home page world

Sarah Neumeyer

US actor Bruce Willis is retiring from acting. The reason is apparently an illness of the 67-year-old.

Los Angeles – Hollywood action star Bruce Willis (67) ends his acting career because of an illness. “As a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” the statement said, including Willis’ daughters Rumer and Scout and his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore via Instagram on Wednesday.

“As a result, and after careful consideration, Bruce is retiring from a career that has meant so much to him,” the statement continued. It is a “very challenging time” for the family, but this time is approached as a “strong family unit”, it said.

Born in 1955 in Idar-Oberstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, Willis was the son of a US soldier and his German wife. Among other things, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his achievements in the industry. Bruce Willis plays a private investigator in Edward Norton’s film Motherless Brooklyn.

Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000 and they have daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Willis has been married to model Emma Heming since 2009 and the couple have two daughters. (AFP/dpa)