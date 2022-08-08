Action, Richetti: “The path we have taken also involves a great mobilization for an open and courageous challenge”

“According to Renzi’s declarations of the last year, there is a strong overlap with us. But if we think of Renzi from the previous year, who said he voted for confidence in Conte and Bonefede, there was not always a linear trajectory “. He states it to Radio 24 the president of Action Matteo Richetti answering the question about a possible agreement with Italia Viva after the break with the Democratic Party. “When we were looking for an agreement with the Democratic Party, MP Nobili even said that we needed the psychological bonus, then after the end of the agreement we became the saviors of the homeland”.

“The temptation is to write a new page and we are ready to collect the signatures with a mobilization throughout Italy (if Action comes up with a unitary list with Italia Viva would not need to collect signatures, ed). There are people who call to ask us where and how to subscribe. However, we are waiting for the definitive interpretation on the exemption from the collection of signatures because it is not clear. But the path we have taken also includes a great mobilization for an open and courageous challenge “.

“The term moderate – Richetti always underlines a Radio 24 – has nuances to decipher. The moderate voter asks for serious governance and concreteness in solitions. More than slogans, he looks to concrete solutions that make the country progress from an economic point of view and for the well-being of families. The people on the street stop Calenda and myself and tell us that if we go with Fratoianni they will vote for Meloni. If we move towards the maximalists, such as Rossi and Turigliatto, the moderates who seek pragmatism in government move to the right “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

