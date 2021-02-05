HToday the bus takes ten hours from Algiers to Ghardaia, a sprawling city in the Middle Sahara. When Paul Bowles got on the bus in December 1932, the trip must have taken even longer. Bowles is 21 and travels aimlessly wherever he likes.

Most recently he was in Monte Carlo, crossed over to Algiers and only has a few francs in his pocket, which doesn’t frighten him. The old Ghardaia, a labyrinth of narrow streets made entirely of clay with palm groves, fountains and caravanserais, fascinates him immediately. He decides to spend the rest of the winter there.

Since he cannot afford a hotel, he asks Lieutenant d’Armagnac of the French regiment stationed nearby for help in finding accommodation. It is quickly found: a rundown, uninhabited house with a one-eyed servant.

Ghardaia is 500 m high, the days are almost spring-like warm, but at night the temperatures drop below zero and the house is freezing. Bowles barricades the windows and buys a terracotta brazier to keep from freezing to death. One morning he re-ignites the almost burned coal and slips back into bed to read.

The servant, his savior

A little later he feels strangely dazed, the sentences blur before his eyes, and before he can realize what is happening and why, he loses consciousness. The screams of the servant rushing into the room no longer reach him, but the man who knows the danger only too well grabs the tall, thin, foolish American and drags him outside like a sack.

Air, air, may it be as cold as it wants! Shouting, pulling and shaking, he slowly wakes the stranger out of swoon. It takes Bowles to realize that he almost catapulted himself out of life, poisoned by carbon monoxide.

The servant, his savior, takes him to Lieutenant d’Armagnac, where he lies apathetically in bed for two days and struggles to recover. For this time, Ghardaia has lost all magic. Walking through alleys, sitting in a café, smoking kif, chewing majoun, listening to the drums and flutes, watching the atrocities of everyday life and composing a little for Hollywood and Broadway (because that’s how Bowles earns his bread), he can finally all over North Africa.

Everywhere he meets one or the other European or American, artist or would-be artist like himself, who only gave up music and began to write in the mid-1940s. The very first novel, “The Sheltering Sky”, was a worldwide success.

The special status of Tangier, which tolerates what is forbidden elsewhere (homosexuality, for example), keeps him there. Alternating traveling and staying, Bowles becomes a mythical figure. From Allen Ginsberg to the Rolling Stones, poets, musicians and painters make pilgrimages to him. He receives her but does not look for her.

Even the child had learned to withdraw and to make himself virtually invisible – more and more with the intention of leaving behind his family, his country, the American way of life and the whole curse-laden western culture. When asked in an interview many years later how he sees himself, he replies: “I don’t see myself, really. I have no ego. ”

The desert reflects the urge for nothing. Some of its protagonists perish as a result, their tenacious creator turns 88 years old. And wasn’t he married too? Certainly. But that – exactly.

All the life of a writer is paper