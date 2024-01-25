President of the PT says that the PF investigation proves that Bolsonaro and his allies “never had limits” to harm opponents

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the investigation by the PF (Federal Police) and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) into the alleged illegal espionage carried out by Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) “It is one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Republic”. The institution indicated that the deputy's management Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), as director, would have “instrumentalized” the agency for political purposes.

According to Gleisi, the document “prove” that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its “accomplices never had limits in wiretapping, persecuting and using state institutions against their adversaries”.

In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), she stated that the “Brazil can no longer live with the threats from this gang”. And finally, he asked for a “urgent exemplary trial and punishment”.

The deputy and pre-candidate for the PL for Rio de Janeiro City Hall was the target of searches in his office in the Chamber of Deputies and at his addresses in Brasília this Thursday (January 25, 2024).

Excerpts from the petition sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, show that during Ramagem's administration, politicians and authorities were monitored by the agency.