Raut said – This action belongs to BMC, action should be done on anyone who breaks the law.

People who say Babur Sena should know that we were the ones who broke Babri Masjid: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who has been consistently making statements against film actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, reacted to Kangana’s office-breaking action. On breaking Kangana’s office, Raut said that this action belongs to BMC officers and I have nothing to do with it. While talking to a private channel, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that those who are calling our party Babur Sena, let us know that we are the same people who broke the Babri Masjid.

Talking to a private channel, Raut said that the BMC commissioner can answer whether Kangana’s office breaking action is right or not. This matter is in the High Court and I have no right to say anything on it. Action will be taken against those who break the law.

LIVE: Kangana Ranaut’s challenge to Uddhav Thackeray – today my house is broken, tomorrow your pride will break

Case is in high court, it is not right to say anything: Raut

Raut said that the matter is in the High Court, so it would not be right for me to say anything about this action. Raut also said that the action taken on Kangana’s office will be answered by the BMC in the High Court. However, Raut tried to explain that the action in Mumbai was not a revenge action against Kangana.

Ruckus before Kangana reached Mumbai

Please tell that before the arrival of Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra, there was a long state of uproar. On the one hand, the BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai as illegal. Thousands of people showed up at the airport in support and protest of Kangana who reached Mumbai via Himachal Pradesh via Chandigarh. Apart from this, the people of Republican Party of India and Karni Sena also stayed at the airport in support of Kangana, due to which there was a lot of uproar here.

Kangana targeted Uddhav

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut termed the action of breaking his office as an attack on the Uddhav government. Kangana reached Mumbai and posted a video message on her Twitter handle. In this video, Kangana directly challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra. Kangana also said in her video that she will not only make a film on Ram temple but will also make a film on Kashmir.