The action of the Israeli anti-Nazi front “Walk of Angels” in memory of the children who died in the Donbass takes place in Tel Aviv. This is announced on Friday, December 2.

How they transmit “RIA News”, according to one of the organizers, Israel is now divided into two camps – “pro-Russian” and “pro-Ukrainian”. She stressed that the purpose of the event is to convey to the citizens of the country the truth about the crimes of the Kyiv regime, which is responsible for the death of children in Donbass.

It is reported that the protesters brought photographs of the dead children and laid flowers, toys and candles on them. The memory of the dead was honored with a minute of silence.

The organizers of the action also set up stands displaying photographs proving that the Ukrainian authorities and the military, as well as the Azov and Right Sector organizations (both organizations recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) adhere to Nazi views.

On November 19, in Paris, hundreds of people took to the action in support of the residents of Donbass. It was organized by the SOS Donbass movement. Opposite the Eiffel Tower, the protesters stretched out a large banner with the words Stop killing Donbass (“Stop killing the inhabitants of Donbass”). The organizers of the action also called on the EU leaders to stop arming Ukraine and start a dialogue with Russia.

On this day, actions in support of the residents of Donbass, organized by the Stop Killing Donbass movement, were also held in Rouen, Caen, San Sebastian, Perpignan, Lyon and Milan.

Actions and rallies in support of the residents of Donbass and Russia are also held in other European countries.

So, on November 21, similar actions were held in Leipzig and a number of other cities in Germany. The protesters have said they want NATO mongers to stop fomenting conflict between Germany and Russia. The protesters called the FRG “a puppet serving the interests of the United States and NATO”, and also called for a review of sanctions against the Russian Federation, since they “turned into disastrous consequences” for themselves.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

