UP government has come into action mode after CM Yogi Adityanath broke the silence on Friday in connection with the rape and murder of a woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The government has suspended SP Vikrant Veer, CO and Inspector of the district with immediate effect due to negligence in the Hathras case. Opposition parties have targeted him for this action of CM.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has accused CM Yogi Adityanath of resigning from his responsibility and demanded his resignation. He tweeted, ‘Yogi Adityanath ji, what will happen by suspending some pieces? On whose orders was the victim of Hathras, his family suffering terrible? Priyanka demanded that the phone records of Hathras DM and SP be made public. He said that the Chief Minister should not try to deviate from his responsibility. The country is watching and he should resign from his post.

Lallu also asked for resignation

UP President of Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu has also demanded his resignation from the CM. He said that the Chief Minister cannot run away from responsibilities by playing a game of action on puppets. He tweeted and said, ‘Yogi Adityanath resigns and go back to Gorakhpur, because the safety of daughters is not your concern.’

Leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar

At the same time, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Friday that until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigns from the post and takes cognizance of the Supreme Court case, the alleged gang rape and torture in Hathras The 19-year-old girl has no hope of getting justice. Activists of civil organizations, students, women, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday evening to protest against the Hathras incident.

He protested against the Hathras incident during this time. The protest was first to be held at India Gate but it was held at Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders were implemented in Rajpath area. People wearing masks were demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and justice for the victim.

Yogis become the target of loved ones

The Yogi government is not even getting the support of its own people in this matter. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti and current Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have questioned the ‘suspicious action’ of the police. Uma Bharti, admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh, has tweeted in a series of tweets saying that there is no such rule that the family cannot meet anyone in the SIT investigation. He wrote that only SIT investigation will come under suspicion.

Uma Bharti warned Yogi Adityanath that the suspicious action of the police has brought a lot on his and the party’s image. He wrote on Twitter that we have just laid the foundation stone of Ram temple and claimed to bring Ramrajya to the country ahead, but the suspicious action of the police on this incident has brought the image of your government and BJP. At the same time, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also objected to the victim’s body not being given to her family.

What is the matter

Please tell that on September 14, a young woman of Hathras was gangraped. After the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue and broke her backbone. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was taken to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed at around 4 am on Tuesday. The political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh is hot about the matter. UP police has also been accused of daub in the case. After this, the CM has taken action in the case.