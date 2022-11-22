Schiphol must immediately halt major maintenance on one of its most important runways. According to action groups MOB and Schipholwatch, replacing all asphalt on the 3,200-metre runway does not comply with the nitrogen regulations.

Schiphol wants to start the maintenance job in January, for which 3 months have been set aside, the airport is currently tackling all its six runways, because the asphalt layer, surface and equipment are worn out after years of intensive use. This year, for example, the same job was carried out on the Aalsmeerbaan.

At the beginning of November, however, the Council of State ruled that the nitrogen released during such activities must be calculated and a permit must be applied for. Until now, nitrogen emissions from construction work were excluded by the government.

Schiphol has not done that research for major maintenance, says MOB foreman Johan Vollenbroek. That is why, together with action group Schipholwatch, an enforcement request has now been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Nature, which deals with nitrogen matters.

“With this enforcement request, we hope to make a start on bringing Schiphol within the legal limits,” said Vollenbroek, “Nota bene, a state-owned company that refuses to comply with the rules.” Last week MOB already did the same for the construction work in The Hague on the Binnenhof, which would also require a nitrogen calculation.

No consequences

An enforcement request — which anyone can submit — has no consequences in itself. It does not automatically suspend work. Schiphol does not have to worry about it either, because it is now the ministry’s turn. It is still uncertain whether the enforcement request will be granted. The ministry must formally grant or reject it within six months, stating reasons.

A factor in this is that the released nitrogen must precipitate within a radius of 25 kilometers in one of the Natura 2000 nature reserves. This may be the case at Schiphol in the dune area or the nature and polder areas north of Amsterdam such as Het Twiske.

MOB and associates could demand a construction stop via summary proceedings as long as the ministry has not issued a ruling. In the hypothetical case that work on the Zwanenburgbaan is indeed suspended, this means that Schiphol and Air Traffic Control the Netherlands can continue to use the runway, unless safety is jeopardized by overdue maintenance.

Safety

The airport, which was not yet able to respond, will argue that this is not construction work, but necessary maintenance that is unavoidable due to air traffic safety. Under that condition, it also carries out regular maintenance on its runways, such as the Schiphol-Oost runway.

According to Vollenbroek, not only emissions from construction traffic play a role at Schiphol, but also nitrogen emissions from air traffic. By closing such an important runway, aircraft must be diverted over other runways — in this case more over the Polderbaan and the Kaagbaan.

According to MOB, this would lead to nitrogen emissions from airplanes depositing in different areas than usual. Nitrogen emissions from aircraft, however, are limited to a flight altitude of 914 metres, because above that it is impossible to determine the source of the emissions.

Nature permit

Apart from the nitrogen case, the action groups also denounce the continuing lack of a Nature Permit for Schiphol (and the other Dutch airports). “Schiphol is one of the largest sources of nitrogen emissions in our country and has never received a nature permit,” says Vollenbroek. “That creates a legal inequality with other sectors that cannot be explained and is certainly not legal.”

The MOB also once submitted an enforcement request against the missing nature permit, which the government ‘refuses to honor’, according to the action group.

According to the aviation sector, air traffic is responsible for between 2 and 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.