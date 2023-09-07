An American activist group has gone to court to prevent former president Trump from participating in the 2024 presidential election. The activists invoke a part of the constitution that has hardly been used since 1868.

Shortly after the American Civil War, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution stated that people may no longer hold public office if they have taken part in an ‘insurgency or rebellion’. The law was intended to bar politicians who had fought for the southern states in the Civil War, but the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) from the US state of Colorado believes that the law now also applies to Trump.

In their eyes, Trump has provoked a revolt in his attempts to reverse the 2020 election results. "His actions resulted in January 6, 2021, when he incited a violent uprising at the U.S. Capitol," the activists say. According to CREW, Trump has violated his oath of office and the constitution. Trump has also been charged with conspiracy in his efforts to thwart the peaceful transfer of power, among other charges.

In other states, too, people have used the same section of the constitution as a reason to protest against Trump’s candidacy. According to CREW, the law has only been used eight times in U.S. history. That last happened exactly one year ago, when a New Mexico county commissioner was removed from office for participating in the January 6, 2021 riots.

In the legal world, there is a lot of discussion about Trump’s eligibility and whether this law can now apply. The Supreme Court may also consider the issue.