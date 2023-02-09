You may wonder how sustainable it is to offer junk so cheaply that it automatically becomes disposable, but from now on they will at least be brought to the store as green as possible. Action is starting a pilot with three fully electric trucks. They are deployed as a fully-fledged part of the fleet.

The battery of the truck measures 540 kWh, which is more than five times the size of the battery in a Tesla Model S or Model X. Such an electric truck weighs (thanks to the large battery, it’s a vicious circle) quite a bit, so the range is not as huge as you would expect. The Action expects a range of ‘above 200 kilometers’, but they have yet to experience this.

Specifications electric trucks from the Action

The Action has gone for the Volvo FM Electric. You also have this with a smaller 180 kWh battery, but the retail chain went for the largest option. The power of the electric truck is between 450 and 666 hp. With a fast charger, the truck should be able to be fully charged in 2.5 hours. In practice, this means that each truck can supply six to nine stores per day.

Solar panels on the roof

Action will also install solar panels on the roof of the trailers. This is not an enlarged version of Lightyear’s ideas, because they hang these solar trailers behind the old diesel trucks. By generating electricity with the sun, the diesel engine has to work less hard to drive the dynamo. This saves fuel.

The truck uses the solar energy for all electrical systems on board, but not for the propulsion. According to the Action, the panels ensure that emissions per truck can be reduced by 4 tons of CO2 per year. The fuel saving per truck is 1,200 liters per year. The addition should pay for itself in three years.