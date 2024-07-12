Gotcha Gotcha Gamesdeveloper of the series RPG Makerannounced the new ACTION GAME MAKERcoming soon on PC through Steam during 2025. As the name suggests, this is a tool that will allow you to create two-dimensional action games without any programming knowledge.

The title will exploit the GodotEngine and the graphical interface already used for Pixel Game Maker MVwith all the improvements that come with it.

Let’s see the announcement teaser trailer below.

ACTION GAME MAKER – Announcement Trailer

Source: Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu