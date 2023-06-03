“The witch hunts are the last major historical murder that we are still joking about,” says the foundation’s website. “But in doing so, we miss an opportunity to expose a deep root of misogyny.” Misogyny is misogyny. The board writes in a statement that it is time for more historical awareness about the witch prosecutions.

Victims were usually midwives, healers or women with knowledge of medicinal plants. In times of political unrest or disaster, they were often designated as scapegoats. They were tortured and burned at the stake without due process. Casualty records are not well documented, but most estimates put the number at least 50,000 in Europe.

The flower laying takes place in places where executions of the victims took place. Theater maker Manja Bedner and writers Susan Smit and Bergje Hofstede are on the board of the recently established foundation.

