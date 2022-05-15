Guadalajara Jalisco.- Actions it is what they ask the Seeking Mothers from different groups of the country to the authorities of Jalisco regarding the disappeared, after the third day of search brigades in the state, yesterday afternoon, May 14, 2022..

They denounce the Seeking Mothers the lack of security and accompaniment of the authorities, from the municipal, state and federal levels, since they comment that in all the states where they have gone to carry out searches they have felt the accompaniment and security, something that does not happen in Jalisco.

Some women even “adopt” other missing persons -Debate

“A little with fear and trepidation, because well has not given us securitythe government, what should it give us, I am used to every search that I go to in each state, they always provide us with security, National Guardthe Army, municipal and state, and here, we are doing our field search with all the fear and trepidation, the only ones who accompany us are the municipal police, the Search Commission and Human rightsto the authority, it is worth it…” assures the mother of Luis Alberto, disappeared in Poza Rica Veracruz on September 18, 2010.

Accompanied by numerous photos of their disappeared, the Seeking Mothers presents extended a courteous invitation to State Attorney General’s Officeto the Search Commission, Human rights and other dependencies that they do not leave the Searching Mothers of Jalisco alone.

Searching without borders dealing with obstacles

In Jalisco, not only mothers gathered, but also daughters or wives of some disappeared person, from various states of the countrysuch as Coahuila, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Sinaloa, Michoacán and even other countries such as Peru.

Such is the case of the mother of Jeancarlo Roman de la Cruza 29-year-old man of Peruvian origin, who was looking for the American dream and to reach the United States, for what he went through Mexico to achieve this, however, it was since March 31, 2021 that his mother no longer heard from him after meeting in Coahuila.

Jeancarlo’s mother has been in Mexico since October of last year to find his whereabouts, and she says that in her desperation to find him fell into the hands of scammerswho told her they were a group called “Grupo Beta” who promised to search for Jeancarlo, but asked her for $1,500 to do so, she paid them, but they never searched.

Jeancarlo’s search card, his mother wants to find him alive -Debate

Regarding the case, Jeancarlo’s mother has already made a complaint about the scam in which she fell, and about the disappearance of her son, denouncing that his investigation has passed from one prosecutor to another, complicating progress. While she travels through Mexico looking not only for her son, but also for the children of her companions in the collectives.

They ask for a worthy Specialized Prosecutor’s Office

The members of the search groups that are in brigades in Jaliscohave also pointed out that of all the states in which they have been, this is where they perceive the greatest misunderstanding of the problem on the part of the authorities, a greater lack of attention with the cases and with the victims.

Any information from Karla Emilia Pérez and Noe Antonio is valuable -Debate

They also point out that a decent Prosecutor’s Office can be possible not only with sufficient elements to carry out the search and investigation tasks, but also with people who are really trained in the area in which it is carried out, since some Mothers also denounce that on occasions personnel who come to searches with them, they are employees who actually have training, for example business administrator, what messes things up.