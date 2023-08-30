Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

After a tough fight, Ukrainian ground troops reach the city of Robotyne. (Iconic image) © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Filmed by a helmet camera, soldiers in the Ukraine storm a trench – gunfire and snippets of English spoken in the background. A promotional video.

KIEV – “American Volunteers Storm Russian Trenches” headlines Newsweek on its online portal. Behind the two-minute YouTube clip, the magazine suspects an assault by the voluntary association “Chosen Company” (in German: “The Chosen Ones”). In the clip, soldiers jump out of a vehicle, run towards trenches and throw grenades into them, accompanied by volleys of automatic rifles and snippets of English language with numerous swear words. The end credits are adorned with the insignia of the alleged addressees: the golden dragon above the motto “Voluntas, Virtus, Violentia” (ie: “Will, Virtue, Violence”) and the symbol of the 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.

Ukraine war: Promotional clip for recruiting new fighters

The current video is the second of the approximately two-week-old YouTube channel of “ChosenCo”, according to the imprint, a reconnaissance association of international volunteers who are integrated into a brigade of the regular Ukrainian armed forces; the reason for the little film is quite banal: “ChosenCo” is courting money – including an embedded Paypal link; which leads to the supposed commander, the American Ryan O’Leary, who also fights diligently on X (formerly Twitter): He has published around 2,500 posts in the meantime – with condolences to fallen comrades, snapshots of homemade hand grenades from empty energy drinks or calls to potential patrons that he could sink a submarine for a donation of $300,000. As nebulous as the truth of the current action video remains, the information about the role of volunteers or mercenaries on the part of Ukraine in the war against Russia is sparse.

Soldier from the Ukraine war explains: What appeals to me is the enemy fire

With 20,000, the Ukrainian government had the number foreign volunteers in their army given shortly after the Russian raid in February 2022. The largest contingent is the international volunteer association “Legion Free Russia”, which emerged from Russian soldiers who defected to Ukraine. According to information from the American online magazine Vice is said to still be a tenth of all volunteers after a little more than a year of war and anonymously quotes a Ukrainian military officer as an explanation: “The romantics from the beginning of the war have disappeared.”

Volunteers also came from Germany. Jonas Kratzenberg was one of them. The former armored infantryman of the Bundeswehr also had experience abroad until his honorable discharge; which was probably too sparse for him and he fought as a soldier in the Ukraine until he was seriously injured and resigned from service there as well. As a book author about his everyday life at the front for several months (“Schützenhilfe”), he then became a sought-after conversation partner: “It may be difficult to understand. But it is precisely the combat and standing under fire that is what excites me so much. Maybe I’m an adrenaline junkie,” Kratzenberg later told the broadcaster n-tv.

Return of the veterans: “We do what we are good at: fight”

The body’s own drug is considered the driving force behind most, if not all, of the volunteers in the service of the Ukraine. They are recruited from more than 50 nations and have a similar professional background to O’Leary: as a veteran of the regular armed forces with combat experience in foreign operations, for example in Iraq or Afghanistan. The news agency had 20 of these retired front-line fighters Reuters questioned shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine war and heard in unison that the Ukraine crisis offered a task, camaraderie and, as an anonymous former British paratrooper put it, “the chance to do what we are good at: to battle.”

Germans can join regular Ukrainian troops with impunity, only forbidden to fight in the service of private combat groups. (Karsten-D. Hinzmann)