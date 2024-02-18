NFollowing the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj, several hundred people protested in Berlin on Sunday against the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Demonstrators gathered in front of the Russian embassy on Unter den Linden and marched along the adjacent streets around the embassy building with slogans such as “Putin is a killer” and “Stop Putin”. According to the police, 450 people took part at the peak.

Shortly before the demonstration scheduled for 2 p.m., the protest group Pussy Riot started its own action. A police spokesman said several people with pink caps and banners came to the embassy and left a short time later. There were no incidents. Images on social media showed about a dozen people wearing bright pink balaclavas holding a banner reading “Murderer” in front of the embassy.

Pussy Riot said the situation was also threatening for members of the group. “We call on the international community to show solidarity and work for justice,” the group said. “The murder of Alexei Navalnyj and the threat to Pussy Riot members are attacks on the fundamental values ​​of freedom, justice and human dignity, which we must defend resolutely.” Because of protests in Russia, members of the group founded in 2011 were sentenced to long prison sentences .

The Russian authorities announced the death of the 47-year-old activist and opposition politician Navalnyj in a Russian prison camp on Friday. On the same day, hundreds of people demonstrated in Berlin and other German cities.