The Colombian Amazon has become a target of worldwide attention since the beginning of May, due to the case of four children who were missing in the forest for more than a month after a plane crash – and who were finally found alive last Friday ( 9).

However, as in the case of the Venezuelan Amazon, the portion of the forest located in Colombian territory (which has just over 39 million hectares, corresponding to less than 10% of the total Amazon area) is not usually as talked about as the Brazilian.

However, it has been suffering from increasing pressure, which was even one of the themes of the meeting between presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro at the end of May.

Statistics and environmental experts point out that deforestation has increased since the peace agreement between the government of Colombia and the guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

“The agreement spelled the end of conservation at gunpoint led by the FARC. It signaled the beginning of new land-use activities, such as livestock, promoted by drug cartels and large landowners who seek to capitalize from more favorable land policies,” noted a February report in the journal Nature.

According to data from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), in 2016, the year in which the agreement with the FARC was signed, there was deforestation of 178,597 hectares, an increase of 44% compared to 2015. Between 2020 and 2022 , 294,000 hectares, equivalent to 0.75%, of the Colombian Amazon were lost.

The FARC did not keep the trees standing because they were “environmentally aware”. Far from it: the guerrillas were interested in using the dense forest to hide from the security forces.

At the same time, the FARC promoted the deterioration of the Colombian Amazon in other ways, by directly carrying out or allowing activities that degraded the biome, such as coca planting, illegal mining and attacks on oil infrastructure that contaminated rivers in the region.

A 2021 study, in which several organizations linked to the environment participated, pointed out that today devastation is promoted by illegal armed groups, private actors and corrupt public officials.

“Local communities, non-governmental organizations and state institutions that try to protect the Amazon have come into conflict with the interests of these powerful groups and, as a consequence, have become increasingly targets of attacks,” said Juan Carlos Garzón, researcher at Ideas for Peace Foundation and one of the authors of the study.

After the rescue of the four indigenous children last Friday, the father of the two youngest survivors reported that they were fleeing from an armed group that recruits minors by force and that has come to control the region where the indigenous reserve where they live is located, in southern Colombian Amazon.

Livestock

According to Nature, livestock is currently the main pressure factor on the forest, with coca plantations playing a minor role.

“There is evidence of recent and explosive conversion of forests to livestock outside the agricultural frontier and within protected areas since the negotiation phase of the peace agreement. In contrast, coca is remarkably persistent, suggesting that crop replacement programs have been ineffective in preventing the expansion of cultivation in protected areas,” the magazine warned.

A recent study by the Instituto de Pesquisas Científicas da Amazônia Sinchi pointed out that, if the current levels of exploitation and destruction of the forest in Colombia are maintained, 2.1 million hectares could be lost by 2040, the equivalent of the state of Sergipe.

On the other hand, according to the Sinchi Institute, if a sustainable model is adopted, with agroforestry production systems and ecotourism, this could prevent the deforestation of at least 3.5 million hectares.

“It is more valuable for society to keep the Amazon areas standing than to allow the burial of 110 thousand hectares per year [média do desmatamento desde 1990] and then start making public investments for ecological restoration,” said Uriel Murcia, a researcher at the Sinchi Institute, to the newspaper El País.