The Last Oricru is a third-person action role-playing adventure with a fantastic setting that begins with our protagonist waking up from a slumber to discover that he is in an unknown place. While trying to escape from the cryogenic chamber he is in, a terrible monstrosity stabs him in the stomach with a sword. Do you want to know more? We tell you about it in these impressions.

The Last Oricru wants to provide the player with a dynamic narrative experience where your decisions have a important weight. It is set on a planet located in a distant galaxy. This world has a setting that mixes medieval with science fiction. In this action RPG. We are one of the few surviving humans who roam this inhospitable place mired in a civil war.

The Gold Knights team wanted to create in The Last Oricru a living and constantly evolving universe, populated by different characters with whom we will interact and who will not always be willing to help us. The reason for our presence on the planet as well as the reason for our recent awakening is something that we will discover throughout the adventure.

When it comes to combat, The Last Oricru bets on the style of titles like Dark Souls, very focused in this case on use of skills and it will leave no room for failure. The battles will be both individual and fighting against groups of enemies. Of course, occasionally we will have allies in the fighting; there will be certain factions will join us to fight a common enemy. This gives great weight to how you have previously related to the different characters.

In the skirmishes we can use one or two-handed weapons, shields, maces and even magic. The progress of our character is based on the collection of a series of essences that we can use to improve our statistics. Something that I have been able to see in the demo of the title is that the customization of the character and the skill tree are not going to be terribly deep or complex. The objective of The Last Oricru is for us to explore, find equipment and, if we die, repeat the cycle again to improve.

Elections, puzzles and battles for two players

The Last Oricru’s decision-making system promises a different experience for each player. This is because according to the choices we make, we will not only fight on one side or the other, but we will forge our own history until we reach one of the various endings you can have the game. According to the developers, “there are no good or bad decisions in this The Last Oricru, only consequences.”

The Last Oricru’s decision-making system promises a different experience for each playerAs far as I have been able to see, these decisions can be crucial in determining even whether we are executed on the spotIf we achieve an association or if an entire army falls on us, everything will depend on the path we choose during the dialogues. The Last Oricru shows clear reminiscences also to games like Ashen, proposing tactical fighting. We have seen a fight against an arachnid boss where the dodge is as important as the attack. If we fall, we can always improve our weapons or equipment in the blacksmith, being able to imbue our team with fire retardant effects.

But if all else fails, you can always call a friend to help you thanks to the mode local cooperative from The Last Oricru: in this sense it is not necessary to play the entire adventure with a friend, you do not even have to be together all the time. In addition to the fighting, The Last Oricru has also shown some puzzles that are found during exploration and that we can also solve with the help of a friend.

The Last Oricru is scheduled to see the light of day in 2022 And, although its graphic section made from Unreal Engine 4 still has a lot of room for improvement, it is an adventure to be taken into account by lovers of the genre. Secured on PC, we will know that it will reach consoles, but which ones have not yet been revealed or if it will be intergenerational or exclusive to the ninth generation.