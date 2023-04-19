Electoral political polls today April 19, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – This is the week of the ‘divorce’ between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi and the survey shows the two parties alone for the first time after the split and the end of the third pole: Action is ahead at 4.6% and Italia viva is below by 2 points, to 2.6. With the leader Renzi who comments: “These days the controversies on the third pole are finally decreasing. There will be no insult from me because for me politics is a dream, not mud. I am ready to discuss ideas with everyone but I will never attack anyone on a personal level or with justicialist tones – he writes in his enews – You will see that time will be a gentleman this time too ”.

Under Giuseppe Conte’s Movement there is the League, which rises again (+0.6%) reaching 9.4%, followed by Forza Italia which, after the hospitalization in intensive care of the leader Silvio Berlusconi, had had a recovery and now it drops again (-0.2%) thus reaching 6.3%.

Above Iv are the Greens and the Italian Left at 3.1%, practically stable (-0.1%) as well as +Europe now at 2.3% (-0.1%) and Unione Popolare at 1.9%. Italy closes with Comparison at 2.1% which recovers 0.2%

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.