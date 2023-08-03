According to the senator, the deputy is the victim of an “unbridled and crazy” attempt at diligence against the former president.

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) is the victim of an attempt “crazy” of hitting the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The congresswoman was searches made by PF (Federal Police) on Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) in the case of the call hacker from “Vaza Jato”.

“It is an unbridled and crazy attempt to reach Bolsonaro, to find something concrete that involves Bolsonaro, which will not happen, because it does not exist. She is being another victim of this in my point of view.”, declared the senator to the Folha de S. Paulo in an interview published on Thursday (3.Aug). “All the people around Bolsonaro, sooner or later, will become a target because the objective is to reach him.”, he stated.

The PF investigates invasions of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) system for the insertion of release permits and false documents against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes. Zambelli is accused of paying the hacker Walter Delgatti to hack the system.

In a statement to the PF, Delgatti indicated Zambelli as the person who ordered and financed the invasions. In addition, the hacker highlighted elements that contributed to the action. He also mentioned meeting with Jair Bolsonaro.

The PF operation, called 3FA, resulted in Delgatti’s arrest and a search and seizure of Zambelli’s home and office. The order was issued by Alexandre de Moraes. Here’s the full (351 KB).

“As much as she had conversations on any subject with this hacker, absolutely nothing was proven and, once again, even if it was proven that there was a conversation in those terms, there is no crime in it”, said Flavio.

“What he [Delgatti] spoke, his version would have to be proven. And even if it is somehow proven, there was no crime“, continued. “She [Zambelli] she is a leader, knows how to do politics, she understands the scenario that we are currently living in Brazil. We have to support her, even more so when I understand that she has done absolutely nothing wrong”, added the senator.