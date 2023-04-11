A striking action against misogyny in Israel: the portrait of the famous Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi hangs in hundreds of bus shelters. If you look closely, you will see that his image is made up of hundreds of portraits of women. Images of these women – they were featured in advertisements, for example – have been attacked by ultra-Orthodox Jews in recent years.

#Action #ultraOrthodox #Jews #ban #images #women #streets #Israel