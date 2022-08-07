DThis somewhat different start to the season is making waves. A hard core of Werder Bremen fans was severely slowed down on their way to the away game at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. There were strict controls and searches at Wolfsburg Central Station. The police determined the personal details of various Werder fans, which is classified as an unusually harsh measure.

“I don’t know who decided that and who wanted to make it happen,” said Clemens Fritz, head of professional football and scouting at Werder Bremen. He classifies the actions of the police as cheek. Jörg Schmadtke evaluates it even more clearly. “I am dismayed. This is a disgrace for the football location of Wolfsburg,” said the VfL managing director.

What happened in Wolfsburg’s main station before the game had consequences in the stadium. The so-called Ultras were absent because they had left without visiting the stadium to protest against the measures taken by the police. With a view to possible riots, the duel between Wolfsburg and Bremen had previously been classified as unsuspicious. The police justified their resolute action with defensive reasons.

They wanted to prevent disputes between fans and the carrying and later burning of pyrotechnics. The fact that Bremen fans were detained by the police and could not move freely in Wolfsburg requires an aftermath from the perspective of the promoted team. Without ultras, Werder felt weakened in the fan curve. “This represents a clear competitive disadvantage,” it said in a club statement.





