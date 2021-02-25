M.ith a joint campaign, football professionals such as national player Toni Kroos drew attention to cyberbullying and hatred on the Internet. In a video published on Thursday, the German midfield star from Real Madrid also read BB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bayern defender Niklas Süle and goalkeepers Timo Horn and Ron-Robert Zieler comments and hate messages that they read self – partly anonymous – have received.

“Cyberbullying is a problem that affects our entire society. What some people allow themselves to do behind anonymous profiles is well below the belt, sometimes even in the area of ​​criminal law, ”says Kroos. A total of 14 professionals make some comments public in the video that the Sports360 agency initiated. They read out hate comments they received on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook in different languages. Posts like “I hope you die in hell” (to Kroos) or “I’ll stab you” (to Horn) are among the more harmless messages.

“Hate is not an opinion. Hate speech and cyberbullying have become a serious problem in our society today. And it can affect everyone, whether young or old, ”says Sports360, whose founder is player advisor Volker Struth. Even the players supported by the agency like Kroos are “constantly confronted with this hatred on the net. You are insulted and threatened. “

Coach Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig reacted horrified: “It’s terrifying what is being written there, everything under the protective shield of anonymity.” He supports the video of the players and calls for further steps against cyberbullying: “I hope that there are solutions there to end cyberbullying. “

Under #UniteAgainstHate, those involved demand: “Hate speech and cyberbullying are crimes that far too often remain without consequences. We together against hatred! “