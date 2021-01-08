The city of Nuremberg wants to expel a Turkish Maoist. The Turkish ruler Erdoğan should look forward to the return of the opponent of the regime.

NUREMBERG taz | It was a big heart that the members of the vigil formed with the necessary distance on the Nuremberg Kornmarkt in December – a heart for Banu Büyükavcı and at the same time “a heart for human rights”, as the Verdi union also demands of the city of Nuremberg. The Nuremberg doctor and Verdi functionary wants to expel them to Turkey.

The reason: Büyükavcı was convicted of membership in a terrorist organization last summer. Mind you: an organization that is not banned in Germany.

But one thing at a time: After no less than 270 days of negotiations, a case against ten members of the Maoist Turkish Communist Party / Marxist-Leninists (TKP / ML), including Banu Büyükavcı, ended at the Munich Higher Regional Court in July 2020. The psychiatrist at the Nuremberg Clinic was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment, most of which she had already served in custody.

Büyükavcı and the co-defendants had been accused by the federal prosecutor’s office of organizing events for the TKP / ML in order to collect donations for their party. Its aim is to overthrow the political system in Turkey by means of armed struggle in order to establish a “dictatorship of the proletariat” and to commit murder and manslaughter for this, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

A “danger to the Federal Republic”?

In fact, the TKP / ML fighting organizations are held responsible for various attacks in Turkey that also killed people. In 2006, for example, four children died in the attack on a mayor in eastern Anatolia. In Germany, however, as in the rest of the EU, TKP / ML is not prohibited.

The written judgment is not yet available, and the defendants’ appeal for appeal has not yet been decided. Nevertheless, Büyükavcı, who has lived in Germany for 15 years, is now to be expelled to Turkey according to the will of the Nuremberg immigration authorities – because she is a “danger to the Federal Republic of Germany”.

It is a decision that critics believe could result in life imprisonment and torture. After all, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government rarely shows mercy with opponents of the regime.

In the courtroom you saw the doctor with the red curly hair stretching her clenched fist in the air. Coming from a liberal civil servant family in western Turkey, she was politicized when she saw the natural way in which people in her city were discriminated against as “gypsies”.

Maas gave the green light to the process

As a young doctor, she then witnessed the oppression and abuse of women, discrimination against Kurds and abject poverty in eastern Turkey. Büyükavcı became a communist. But that has nothing to do with violence. Jesus, Luther and Rosa Luxemburg were also revolutionaries, but rejected violence.

The solidarity alliance #banumussbleiben is now also aimed directly at Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is jointly responsible for ensuring that the highly controversial mammoth process could take place at all. In his capacity as Minister of Justice at the time, Maas had only approved the procedure under Section 129b of the Criminal Code.

The passage added after the September attacks in 2001 makes it possible to pursue support for a foreign terrorist group in Germany – provided that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is authorized by the Minister of Justice to do so. Critics of the proceedings had therefore accused the minister and the judiciary of making themselves Erdoğan’s henchmen, who had always called for the persecution of Turkish opposition members in the EU.

“If Heiko Maas hadn’t given the green light for the persecution of TKP / ML members back then, we wouldn’t have to be here today,” said a Verdi spokeswoman at one of the warnings that had already been held several times. “Banu would have remained undisturbed and today would have been a completely normal, valuable member of this society.”

One does not know what moved the SPD politician to his decision at the time. “However, we expect that he will personally and quickly repair the damage caused by this and that he will exercise his influence on the city and the Ministry of the Interior.”

Büyükavcıs support group is now hoping that the Nuremberg immigration authorities will relent. The final decision is at their discretion, the doctor’s lawyer told the local newspaper. The calls for solidarity are now about moving the city to use the discretion in favor of its client.