Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Sultan Alwan, agent confirmed Ministry of Climate Change and Environment By proxy, the Ministry started at the beginning of this month (May) to implement the provisions of the list of amended service fees provided to its customers in various fields and sectors it supervises, which amount, according to this new list of 92 services, of which 44 services are reduced fees at rates varying between (50-90) (%), And 48 services maintaining the same previously recognized fees, while the Ministry exempted 6 services from any fees, so they provided them for free, bringing the total free services to 22 services, of which 16 were provided for free, during the past years.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Alwan explained that the ministry’s move to make adjustments to the prices of its services came to achieve 6 main objectives, which are stimulating economic and investment activities in support of enhancing food security and sustainability, overcoming all challenges facing workers in its sectors, and promoting entrepreneurship and investment. In the fields of agricultural and livestock production, supporting the continuity of food supply chains, enhancing customer happiness, in addition to keeping pace with Cabinet Resolution No. 30 of 2021 regarding their service fees.

And he indicated that the 92 services referred to in the amended list were divided into 9 sectors, which were importing horses, falconry services, importing companionship animals, importing and exporting livestock, other animal missions, veterinary preparations and their companies, trading of fertilizers and pesticides, agricultural missions, and engaging in activities and professions.

Sultan Alwan

22 free services

Regarding the six services that were canceled from the list starting from the current month, he confirmed that their fees varied between (100-10,000) dirhams, and were represented in the application for registration of a plant variety, the implementation of the provisions of the law or the executive regulations of Law (17) of 2009, the conduct of the technical examination of the variety The vegan demanded the release of sheep and goats (for breeding) per head, the release of cows and buffaloes (for breeding) per head, and a request to use an organic logo for each product or entry, stressing that with the abolition of these fees, the total of exempted services reached 22 services, of which 16 were provided Free during the past years, and it included issuing and renewing fishing boat licenses, requesting agricultural and veterinary guidance, approving disinfectant materials, veterinary equipment and supplies, approving primary veterinary material for import, requesting falcon rings, and others.

Alwan gave examples of the types of services that were exempted from fees and were not included in the amended list, including the request service for a procedure in compliance with the provisions of the law or the executive regulations of Law 17 of 2009 (with a fee of 500 dirhams), and the service requesting the use of an organic logo for each product or Entrance (with a financial fee of 5000 dirhams), the application service for registering a plant variety (with a financial fee of 10,000 dirhams), and the request for conducting a technical examination of the plant variety (with a financial fee of 10 thousand dirhams).

44 reduced service

And about the 44 services that have reduced their fees? Alwan said: “They were distributed among various sectors such as the service of requesting an import permit for a consignment of animals or live birds, the service of issuing a veterinary health certificate for an animal consignment that does not exceed (2) animals for personal purposes (sheep, camels, cows, animal companions), the service of sheltering animals. Quarantined (horses, camels and large ruminants), the service of requesting a permit to import horses per head, a request for the release of a falcon, a service of requesting a passport for a falcon, an import permit service (cats – dogs) for a single animal, an import permit service for hatching eggs, an import permit service for the consignment of fodder And animal food, a consignment import service of pesticides or active materials, a service for releasing a consignment of fertilizers or agricultural reformers, a service of issuing or annual renewal of a license (approval) to establish an aquaculture production farm, and many other services.

He emphasized that these services witnessed a clear modification, as their fees were reduced at rates that varied between (50-90)% from their previous value, and for example, the fees for each of the service of issuing or renewing an annual license to open a veterinary preparations factory (medicinal or non-medicinal) decreased. ), And the service of issuing or renewing a license to establish an animal production farm, from 5,000 to two thousand dirhams, while the fees for each of the service for analyzing pesticides residues in local fruit and vegetable products decreased from 500 to 200 dirhams per sample, and the service of releasing some of the listed animal and reptile species. Or not listed under CITES agreement from 100 dirhams (per animal) to 10 dirhams, and permission to import the consignment of mothers, fish larvae or live aquatic organisms from 300 to 100 dirhams, and many more.

During the inspection of livestock (from the source)

Providing support

Alwan confirmed that the ministry’s decision to reduce service fees and cancel and keep some of them came after its recent field visits and meetings with many categories of customers and investors to identify the most important challenges facing their fields of work, with the aim of addressing them and providing the necessary support to them, which contributed to redefining those Fees to ensure ease and continuity of business, expand its size further, and with less financial burdens.

48 fixed-fee services

And about the rest of the services included in the fees? He referred to the province of 48 services over their previous fees, as the fees varied between (10-50,000) dirhams, and the most important of them were the service of requesting a CITES certificate for export or re-export, the service of issuing a veterinary health certificate, the service of issuing a veterinary health certificate for the export of horses (the fee is counterpart) One horse), the service of issuing a phytosanitary certificate, the issuance or annual renewal of licenses to practice agricultural activities, the service of approving or renewing the annual accreditation for an establishment for the production and circulation of fertilizers and agricultural preparations, the service of issuing a certificate for an agent in the state regarding the approval or renewal of approval of manufactured animal feed or feed additives or Food supplements, import permit service, consignment of ozone depleting substances and many more.