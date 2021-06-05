Actress Nihal Anbar, responsible for the medical file in the Syndicate of Representative Professions, revealed the health condition of the star Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is still receiving treatment for infection with the emerging corona virus.

And the “Seventh Day” website quoted Anbar confirming that “the condition of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, is improving during this period, but slowly.”

The official in charge of the medical file in the Syndicate of Representative Professions continued to the site, “We hope that the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, will be cured soon, God willing, and return to her family.”

The artist, Nihal Anbar, explained that “Dalal does not know, until now, of the death of her husband, the great artist Samir Ghanem, who left our world during the last period,” asking the audience to pray for the artist’s mercy, forgiveness and recovery for the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz.

Some websites had reported, earlier, that Dalal had learned of the death of her husband, with whom she shared a life for decades.

But the artist, Amy Samir Ghanem, daughter of Dalal Abdel Aziz, published an impressive picture from outside her mother’s room inside the hospital, in which she is being treated for the consequences of infection with the Corona virus.

The picture, which was hung on the door of Dalal Abdel Aziz’s room, contained the phrase “The patient does not know anything about her husband,” in reference to the fact that she was not informed of the death of artist Samir Ghanem so as not to affect her mental health.