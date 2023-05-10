Acting Finnish Prime Minister Marin announces divorce from husband Räikkenen after three years of marriage

The head of the 76th government of Finland, the interim prime minister of the country, Sanna Marin, announced that she was divorcing Markus Räikkenen. She wrote about this on her page in she wrote on Instagram.

“We filed for divorce together. We are grateful for 19 years of marriage and for our beloved daughter, ”Marin said in the publication. The politician noted that she and Räikkenen remain best friends and loving parents.

Marin and Räikkenen got married almost three years ago, at the beginning of August 2020. The wedding was celebrated at the residence of the head of government of Kesaranta. The couple met when they were 18 years old.