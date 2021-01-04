Bollywood actor Uday Chopra started his career with the movie Mohabbatein. After this he appeared in many Big Banner films but his career could not reach the magnificent level where every actor has to go. At the same time, he was an assistant director before starting his career as an actor. He assisted hit films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhania.

Started career in acting with love

Uday Chopra (Uday Chopra) started his career with the film Lamhe in 1991. In this, he was working as an assistant director. But he tried his hand at acting in the year 2000 with Mohabbatein. The film had stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, while Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Zhangiani also appeared in the film. This film was a hit. And after that Uday Chopra acted in many big films.

Career was limited to a total of 12 films

After Mohabbatein, Uday Chopra has made big banners like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dosti Kargeoge, Supari, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Charas, Dhoom, Hum Tum, Neil & Nikki, Dhoom 2, Dil Bole Hadippa, Pyaar Impossible and Dhoom 3 Done 12 movies. But he played a supporting role in most of these films. Dhoom 3 was his last film released in 2013, in which he appeared as an actor. Since then, he has been missing from the silver screen,

Uday Chopra has become a producer

Since Uday Chopra has not been seen in a film for 7 years, you must be wondering what he is doing nowadays. So let us tell you that now Uday Chopra has become a producer. In 2014, he produced two films Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week. Apart from this, he along with mother Pamela Chopra and brother Aditya Chopra are holding the post of CEO of Yash Raj Films.

