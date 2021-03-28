The interim governor of the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko, signed a decree on the resignation of the government. It is reported by Interfax…

In the decree, members of the government dismissed are instructed to carry out their powers until the formation of a new government.

Melnichenko was appointed Acting Head of the Penza Region on March 26. Former governor Ivan Belozertsev was dismissed earlier this month due to a loss of confidence, and the day before he was arrested by the Basmanny Court of Moscow. According to the investigation, he received a bribe in the form of a Breguet watch, a car and 20 million rubles in cash. For this amount, he was supposed to help the Biotech company of businessman Boris Shpigel get a state contract for the supply of medicines to healthcare institutions in the Penza region.