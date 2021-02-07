Acting head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov took control of the investigation of the criminal case into the murder of the ex-head of the Novokuli village of the Novolaksky district of the republic, Abakar Kaplanov, in the police department. This was reported on February 7 by the press service of the head and government of the region.

“Acting head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov took control of the investigation of the criminal case in connection with the murder of the former head of the village of Novokuli, Novolaksky district, Abakar Kaplanov, which took place the day before in the building of the police department for the Sovetsky district of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the city of Makhachkala,” the message says.

It is noted that Melikov has already discussed the incident with the leadership of the security structures of the republic and expressed confidence in an objective investigation of the case.

According to the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee, on February 6, in one of the offices of the police department in the Soviet district of Makhachkala, “because of previously hostile relations,” two Russian guards shot 34-year-old Kaplanov, which caused him to die on the spot.

A criminal case was initiated on murder by prior agreement (clause “g”, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). Two Rosgvardia officers were detained, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided, writes “Gazeta.ru”

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the deceased had a “long-standing enmity” with two fellow villagers from the Russian Guards over the disputed land plot. The second cousin of the murdered Ramazan Sultanov also linked the conflict with the land dispute, saying that in Kaplanov fired 38 bullets…

Source TASS stated that the detained Rosguards received threats from Kaplanov. They came to the police department to write a statement to the ex-head of the village, but there was a conflict on the spot, which ended in shooting.