Acting great Peter Sodann is dead, his family announced on Sunday.

Munich – The actor Peter Sodann is dead. He died on Friday at the age of 87 in Halle an der Saale, as his family announced on Sunday. Then he became known to a wide audience primarily through his role as crime scene detective Bruno Ehrlicher. Sodann played the role of the somewhat grumpy chief inspector for around 15 years until 2007.

Sodann also ran a cabaret that was closed in 1961 because of a program that was found to be counter-revolutionary. He was then arrested for anti-state agitation. He spent nine months in prison in the GDR, and later the Stasi spied on him.

He also made a name for himself as a theater maker. As director, he created a unique cultural island with several venues at his home in Halle. In 1986 he received the National Prize in the GDR. In 2001 he was also awarded the Federal Cross of Merit.