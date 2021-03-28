Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Abdullah Al-Kindi, Acting Executive Director of the Data and Artificial Intelligence Sector at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, confirmed that, with the support of the wise leadership, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is making efforts to employ artificial intelligence and its uses, as it assumes a leadership and strategic role in the process of digital transformation and consolidating the emirate’s position as a center for digital innovation on Regional and global levels. In line with this role, and in the framework of efforts to employ artificial intelligence, the authority recently launched a set of initiatives, the most important of which are: Developing a comprehensive strategy for government data for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where frameworks have been developed to build a strong data base, by developing the necessary policies such as data policy. Government, and open data policy.

The authority launched the second version of the government data management standards, which includes 11 fields and more than 240 controls, with the aim of raising the level of maturity of government agencies in the emirate in the government data management system as a basic base, through which it can launch the skills related to artificial intelligence and its uses in a strong and sound manner. .

An open data platform was also launched, with the aim of providing open government data to the government sector, emerging companies, academia and individuals, with the aim of improving public services, and enhancing innovation and economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

An artificial intelligence laboratory has also been launched, as the laboratory provides high-performance computing capabilities for government agencies, employees and university students to conduct experiments in the fields of artificial intelligence through the use of the technologies provided. The authority has made the laboratory available to government agencies in Abu Dhabi to enable them to learn, conduct experiments, develop various use cases, and make optimal use of artificial intelligence techniques.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Kindi pointed out that a number of use cases have been launched that are based on employing artificial intelligence techniques, in order to serve different sectors in the emirate, with cases of proof of concepts in order to employ artificial intelligence and prove the possibility of incorporating artificial intelligence techniques in various aspects of life, in addition to focusing on An important aspect, which is (capacity building and skills development) in this modern and vital field, in order to raise the capabilities of employees in government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to deal with these technologies and the system to reap the required fruits according to the directions of the government.

Al-Kindi added that the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has organized a number of courses, training programs and workshops that are designed to train not only the loss of specialized employees, but also administrative staff, in order to enable them to understand the requirements that the nature of work needs, and to obtain the necessary support from the government agencies in which they work.

The authority also organized several events, including: the artificial intelligence “hackathon” and the data hackathon, which were held continuously with the participation of university students, employees and individuals with the aim of providing solutions to some challenges, by developing innovative solutions using artificial intelligence.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Kindi added that, in cooperation and coordination with government agencies, 5 use cases have been developed, and more than 15 proof-of-concept cases have been developed, all of which touch various aspects of life, such as the education and health sector, the security sector, people of determination, and animal care. All in all, the central message is that with accurate and up-to-date data, we can improve the quality of life in any society.

Models for using artificial intelligence

Dr. Abdullah Al-Kindi provided examples of models for using artificial intelligence within the agency’s work system mainly. The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in cooperation with strategic partners and government agencies in the emirate, developed a number of use cases that were announced during the GITEX Technology Week in December 2020. The most important of which is the use case of Abu Dhabi Police, where the traffic safety model was launched and the reduction of traffic accidents, with the launch of the Vast system for automatic monitoring of violations of the use of the phone and the seat belt while driving, and it began to work on January 1 of 2021 AD, explaining that the system aims to enhance levels of security Maintaining the safety of road users, drivers and passengers, increasing awareness and educating the community about the importance of adopting safe driving practices.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has also developed the special radar system, pointing out that it takes high-resolution images under various conditions, as the cameras work with artificial intelligence technology to analyze these images and monitor them if the driver does not use a seat belt or use the phone while driving. The system sends a notification to drivers in violation via SMS, urging them to correct behavior while driving.

Al-Kindi added: Two use cases were also developed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, which are the use case for the cardiovascular disease risk prediction model and the diabetes risk prediction case, because of their health effects on the UAE society. The two use cases were developed by tracking and analyzing big data and processing it through artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to obtain certain patterns of data, and accordingly predict similar cases and provide a better insight that helps in the planning process and supports the decision-making system.

In addition, the case of an “Analytical Model for Human Resources Management in the Government of Abu Dhabi” has been completed, which aims to provide a better vision for the regulator and raise productivity by identifying the mechanism for implementing policies related to unplanned absences, which supports smooth business continuity and enhances opportunities for improvement and development. It also ensures more efficient recruitment plans for business and individual growth.

He pointed out that in both cases, patient and healthy data have been relied upon, as the platform understands and links information such as age, family history, smoking and chronic diseases, noting that through this information, the platform can proactively understand and analyze people’s health in case they are at risk of contracting these diseases. And then give alert to potentially infected people, change and modify their lifestyle, and enhance the level of medical follow-up with them. The authority has developed a set of proof-of-concept cases in cooperation with strategic partners, including (but not limited to) the animal identification model in the zoo using artificial intelligence, which was developed in cooperation with Al Ain Park, where the model aimed to monitor the movements of existing animals and identify identity. Of each animal, which enables those involved in the zoo to observe the animals and know their health conditions.

Among the cases of demonstrating the concepts that have been developed is the “my vision” model, to support people of determination with (visual impairment) and help them move freely, by relying on artificial intelligence techniques, through remote sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and through smart phone applications. , Which helps in knowing directions (from the place in which he is located to the place he wants to reach), noting that this model can be used to serve people of determination in various places such as visiting government agencies, hospitals, recreational and tourist places..etc.

In addition, a proof of concept has been developed with the Human Resources Authority, to highlight the jobs that need high concentration and demand in the labor market, and the alignment between supply and demand and between university outputs and the needs of the labor market.

Al-Kindi added that the authority’s future plan to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies is a continuation of the efforts and achievements made to build a knowledge-based economy with a data-based government, noting that the authority has a road map for the next five years through which it focuses on initiatives that will accelerate the pace of extraction. The added value of data and artificial intelligence related to the development of a number of (high-impact) use cases, and the focus on developing programs and plans for capacity-building, and building a strong future for the skilled data workforce in government agencies.

Al-Kindi pointed to the authority’s contribution to educating and raising the skills of children in the fields of information technology, as he explained that the authority worked through the digital learning platform “Skills” to include a group of programs that serve all members of society, including children from kindergarten to grade. 12. These courses (which are offered to this category) are designed to develop children’s skills in the field of information technology in general and programming in particular, pointing to the existence of specialized educational programs that are offered through the “skills” platform, based on the principle of encouraging children to learn by integrating Games with the scientific material and motivate them with a set of badges and prizes while they continue to achieve their educational goals within the platform.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, continues to discuss ways of cooperating with specialists in this field, to implement more programs targeting children using artificial intelligence, and by relying on robots.

Al-Kindi called on community members to register on the “skills” platform because it offers accredited certificates in various fields.

Al-Kindi emphasized that the “Covid-19” pandemic was not an obstacle to achieving the achievements in the year 2020 AD, pointing out that most of the activities related to the activities of the artificial intelligence laboratory were not affected by the pandemic.

Programs

The Acting Executive Director of the Data and Artificial Intelligence Sector at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Kindi, added that the authority, in cooperation with its strategic partners, has held a series of training programs and targeted workshops that have targeted more than 155 employees within 45 government agencies so far. The authority continues to hold and organize these courses and workshops with the aim of raising awareness about the applications of artificial intelligence and its positive role in various government sectors.

The authority, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, launched the digital learning platform “Skills” during the “GITEX Technology Week” exhibition, which was held in the Emirate of Dubai in December 2020 AD. This platform provides a self-learning feature and training programs based on professional specialties. . The authority is also working on developing a comprehensive framework for capacity building and raising the efficiency of Abu Dhabi government employees, so that this framework ensures the compatibility and coherence of all training programs in the field of data and artificial intelligence to ensure the achievement of the desired results from the applications of artificial intelligence at the emirate level.

4 main lines of action

Al-Kindi indicated that there are 4 main work axes at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, which are government services, as the authority works to provide a seamless experience designed according to the needs of customers through digital channels, service centers, government solutions and emerging applications, as work is underway to enhance cooperation and generate added value from initiatives. Data and artificial intelligence are shared across different government agencies and institutions, and here the focus is on benefiting from the safe and effective sharing of data in order to support the decision-making system and enhance government proactiveness, in addition to the fourth axis of work, which is cybersecurity, where work is done to protect the infrastructure, systems and digital data. For the government, pointing out that each axis has outputs that benefit both the government and society.

Al-Kindi explained that there are training programs related to the subject of data and artificial intelligence for community members and employees, while work is underway to launch digital initiatives related to government services provided through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, in addition to the awareness messages provided by the cybersecurity team at the level of The Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Al-Kindi pointed to the existence of recently announced programs, systems and solutions that raise the level of community awareness and maturity in understanding and assimilating these four areas, in addition to the existence of future digital programs and initiatives that will soon see the light.