The Punitive and Correctional Institution in the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed that the number of inmates who received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, since the start of the national vaccination campaign, has reached 220, whose health status is monitored from time to time to determine their response to acquired immunity and the effectiveness of the vaccine, with Working to enhance their culture and awareness of the virus through the continuity of organizing workshops and lectures that raise their awareness level, as the Foundation aspires to raise the rate of inmates receiving the virus vaccine during the coming period to preserve the safety of everyone, especially after vaccinations have proven feasibility in reducing the risk of infection and complications.

Colonel Abdullah Muhammad Al-Haimer, Acting Director of the Foundation’s Department, confirmed that the Foundation is keen to provide all distinguished services related to the inmate, throughout his stay within the institution and to preserve his legal and human rights, including the initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior to immunize inmates who wish to obtain the approved vaccine against the Covid virus. -19, to gain the required immunity and maintain the health and safety of everyone.

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Haymar

He stated that the mechanism of action within this humanitarian health initiative is initially to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, on providing a detailed explanation of the mechanism for providing vaccine doses after completing all the necessary medical examinations during which the health status of the inmate is identified, while working to provide them with the opportunity to Dialogue with specialists and officials in the medical sector about the vaccine, doses and other questions before starting to receive the necessary doses.

He pointed out that this initiative comes within the efforts made by the UAE to immunize against the emerging virus, Covid-19, and within the national vaccination program for all members of society to obtain acquired immunity, which included inmates of the penal and correctional institution, considering them an integral part of society. To allocate the medical teams that were present and started by informing the inmates of the importance of receiving the necessary doses of the vaccine, which reduces the risk of infection with the virus and reduces the complications and symptoms of the disease in case of infection.

He explained that after providing a detailed explanation of the importance of the vaccine, work is done to receive the questions of the inmates who wish to take the necessary doses of the vaccine in order to provide them with adequate answers, and then work to implement the necessary medical examinations during which the possibility of obtaining the required doses and their health status is verified, so that Then, provide the vaccine to those who wish and achieve collective immunity to all those in the institution, including employees and guests, to be a safe work environment that requires strengthening by following all preventive measures and precautionary measures.

The latest developments

Colonel Abdullah Muhammad Al-Haimer indicated that the Foundation conducts health awareness programs and workshops for inmates related to the current situation of the emerging virus, and informs them of the latest developments and information so that they are fully aware of the outside world surrounding them, where various workshops are organized, including health and safety guidance workshops and workshops to avoid infection. Which is provided by a specialized medical team working to provide adequate information on how to avoid infection with the virus and how to prevent it by following all precautionary and preventive measures that protect community members and inmates from the risk of infection.

He stated that the vaccines provided to inmates are free of charge as part of the humanitarian initiatives of the Ministry of Interior to benefit inmates from the approved vaccine that preserves their health and safety, as well as the pioneering services that were launched in conjunction with the emerging virus, including remote trials and smart visits to inmates’ families established through modern programs based on technologies and devices Transferring funds electronically and others that provide proactive quality services and implement continuous sterilization programs.